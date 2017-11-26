Pho-lternatives

× Expand Hu tieu nam vang at Pasteur.

The repertoire of Vietnamese noodle soups goes far beyond everyone’s favourite standby. Expand your horizons at these new restaurants.

1 Bun bo hue. Photo by Anita Richelli Bun bo hue: Noodle Village Kantstraße 32 , 10625 Berlin 030 2353 9102 Around since July, Noodle Village faces stiff competition from its Kantstraße neighbours: on one side, the renowned Taiwanese beef noodle soup at Lon Men; on the other, the Hanoi-style pho at Madame Ngo (from the Noodle Village owners’ cousin, Duc “Kantstraßenmafia” Ngo). But it stands out via its menu of southern and central Vietnamese dishes, still a bit of a novelty in Berlin where Hanoi rules the food game. Stemming from the central Hue (say “hway”) region, the house specialty bun bo hue (€8.50) consists of cylindrical rice noodles and slices of beef and/ or pork in a meaty red broth infused with chilli, lemongrass and fermented shrimp paste. JS The version here isn’t as funky as it could be – it’s missing both heat and the traditional pork blood. But Noodle Village makes up for it by serving the soup with a salad’s worth of accompaniments: the usual lime and chilli, plus a plate of lush herbs like Thai basil, shiso and coriander, sliced banana blossons, bean sprouts and cabbage. Sprinkle in the toppings as you’re eating, and the result is a lightly spicy, fishy, beefy hangover cure that (almost) feels like health food.

2 Hu tieu nam vang: Pasteur Kollwitzstraße 48 , 10405 Berlin 030 4849 1919 We already loved the looks of the big bright turquoise-tiled space on Kollwitzstraße. We loved their artfully crafted chou pastries displayed immediately opposite the entrance, filled with matcha, chocolate or yuzu cream and topped with caramelised nuts or fruit. We’d glanced over the menu and noticed among bao, banh mi and sticky rice a unique-sounding “Saigon Noodle Soup”. Alas, let’s be honest: this hu tieu nam vang (€11.90) is a very poor soup. The chicken broth is as flat as an instant base and, strangely, the ingredients, no matter how attractive on paper, don’t add up to more than their parts: rubbery prawns, “barbecued pork” with the texture and flavour of Rewe’s Kasseler slices), ground pork, a few herbs fresh out of the freezer... The two adorable quail eggs don’t make it better. The noodles are tapioca, a novel change in a noodle market saturated with wheat and rice, But really? Whoever came up with this just didn’t put in the necessary time or effort. Stick to the beautiful desserts or the expert tea cocktails; they are delicious. FP

3 Mi: Mivadu Rosenthaler Straße 69 , 13127 Berlin 030 8471 1053 The first thing you see when you walk into this newish Hamburg import off Rosenthaler Platz is the noodles. A glass case behind the bar displays nest-like tangles of dried rice sticks for pho; mung bean “glass noodles” for salads; vermicelli for curry and bun; and finally mi, the thin yellowish egg noodles used in Mivadu’s signature soups. One of them is the mi wonton (€8.20), a double-meat-double-carb-whammy in which the noodles are served with sliced pork, bok choi and deep-fried shrimp and chicken dumplings. Sounds kind of trashy, but it works. As befitting the somewhat elevated prices, the food here is just that little bit better than at your average Viet dive. The broth is filled with the kind of umami that comes from slow cooking and not (much) MSG, the wontons are springy and crunchy enough to be worth ordering on their own (€4), and the accompanying chilli paste provides a welcome kick. The only weak link, ironically, is the noodles themselves, which were under-cooked when we tried them. If you don’t mind soggier wontons, try waiting a few minutes before digging in. JS