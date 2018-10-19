West-side cleansers

× Expand Photo by Jacob Spetzler

Since 2013, the luxury juices of Los Angeles Cold Press could only be purchased from the no-less-luxurious shopping mall Quartier 206 on Friedrichstraße. From October on, they’re expanding to City West with a new juice bar just off Kantstraße. Here Charlottenburgers will be treated to any of their 15 freshly cold-pressed juice blends (€6 for 250 ml, €10.90 for 500 ml), creamy nut milks, and superfood smoothies (€9-19) – like the Green Goddess (apple, dates, coconut meat, lime, sea salt and spirulina; €6/10,90) which really takes you to Olympian heights; you’ll hardly find better on the market. It’s all made from 100 percent organic fresh fruit, nuts and spices, and in the summer tea blends from P&T’s precious leaves! Our only disappointment was the Carrot Spice – its overpowering cinnamon taste is more conducive of a Berlin Christmas than an LA detox diet. And lifestyle is what LA Cold Press is also selling after all. Unlike the brand name would have you think, the juices are the brainchild of two bred Berliners, sisters Cindy and Nancy Bachmann, inspired by a six-month stint in the West Coast health-nut paradise. Now they also offer workshops (for kids too!), and a radical detox programme that consists of seven juices a day – “to give your digestive system a break”: a beginner cleanse will set you back €55 (per day)! Niebuhrstraße might not be a bad location for their new venture: less juicery-crowded than Mitte and the kind of old-school affluence you don’t find in other parts of town. Let’s face it, for all their goodness and palatability, these juices are not for every purse!