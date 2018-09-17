ILB Blog: The wave rolls out

× Expand Interbrigadas e.V. mural outside Südblock Photo by Anton Dechand

So there we were, after 10 days of debating drugs and decolonization, after hearing readings from established literary stars and promising newcomers, at the end of the wave. That end came with one the last big question, which was also the name of a day-long congress on the closing day: "What Comes After the Nation State?" A hefty one to save for last.

The upstairs foyer of Berliner Festspiele, overlooking an overcast autumn sky, was well filled by young and middle-aged listeners enduring a bulk of mostly unimpressive panels on heated topics. Would the titular question be answered?

Speaking about Solidarity and Cities of Change, Spanish philosopher Raúl Sánchez Cedillo questioned the term Heimat (homeland). Since he hopes that Europe, as a continent, is not an entity based on homelands or nationality, we should shift our focus to a collective sense of hospitality. German politician Gesine Schwan added that we shouldn’t overcome the notion of ‘nation’, but instead strengthen municipalities by giving them co-determination rights in the intake of refugees. We were glad as historian Manuela Bojadzijev enlivened this bloodless political utopianism. She recounted her recent visit to Chemnitz, painting a state of emergency where organized ultra right-wing groups chased people through deserted inner-city streets. Harrowing.

Later on, a lecture about the international women’s movement showed us how essential conversations can go down in vacuous statements about activism. Case in point: the talk ended with the activists throwing the term ‘intersectionality’ around without tangible examples as of how to apply it to feminism and activism. Where were the trans or POC women on the panel, anyway? Exception: Kinga Stanczuk, leader of Polish mass protests against tightening abortion laws. She spoke about reclaiming national symbols like the Polish flag and the new power of self-organization via hashtags and social media.

Not all was lost. The missing spark resurfaced in short ‘live-text-sound-video’ collages which separated the panels. One of these had Israeli actor Ariel Nil Levy performing the Lehman Brothers’ protocols. Complete with videoclips of exploding fireworks, the reading was invigorating, informative and witty at once, as sound collages of lip-smacking and swallowing overlaid Levy playing the ex-Lehman-Brothers-boss’ justifying his $500 million income.

We laughed even louder at Felipe Gil’s lecture performance Live Together, Die Alone in the evening. Gil took up the personal approach, deconstructing his identity and masculinity via images and videos that were formative in his upbringing. His answer to the question of the congress: a still of Colin Farrell shrugging. Maybe what comes next is the state of total remix, Gil maintained, deftly shown in the example of Hari Kondabolu’s Superman as an illegal immigrant. Not only is remixing political by reframing the narrative, it links to self-irony and creativity.

Ultimately: We ask questions to gain new perspectives, to decolonize our minds, even if solutions are far. So what is our take-away from this year's ILB? Think without borders, think international, think weird. Remix yourself!