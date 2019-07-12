Tours für alle: Five unique Berlin tours

× Expand Photo by Camilla Egan

Got visitors in town? Or maybe you've got free time of your own and looking for new ways to explore your city and you need a little help. Either way, no matter who you are, there is a tour for you. Here's round-up of Berlin tours that ensures something for everyone.



Tasty history

Berlin has many of food tours around the city, but what sets Berlin Bites apart from others is its introductions to the tour stop's historical backgrounds through food, starting near the Hackescher Markt. Read more here...

Homeless tour

Hitting the streets

Homeless people are here, but the reality of homeless peoples' lives remains largely unexplored – and this is what the Querstadtein tour aims to show you. And they know their stuff, operating the tours since 2013. Read more here...

The motorised segment of tours

Seeing others going around the city in a Segway can be funny. But let's admit it, most would try it, given the chance. So why not try by zipping around town on one of Segtour's guided tours? Read more here...

Let Berlin come to you

Feeling like you just can't be bothered with crowds of strangers? No matter where you are, even if you haven't stepped a foot in Berlin yet, app berlinHistory brings the tours to your phone or laptop. Read more here...



Know your art

Let's admit it. Stepping into a museum or an art gallery can be daunting. I mean we all can appreciate art but only if we understand it. The good news is that there are many tours in Berlin that make sure you get the broad strokes. Read more here...