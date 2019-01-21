A sustainable high for the New Year

× Expand Photo by Araí Moleri

What could possibly be the next best energy drink after third-wave coffee, matcha brews and grass or ginger shots? Pure melted cacao of course! Think bitter yet creamy hot chocolate that’s supposed to boost your immune system, focus and euphoria in life. One spot in Prenzlauer Berg is leading the way: Moruga Cacao Café, named after a town in Trinidad where cacao is the drink of choice, especially at family gatherings during wakes and funerals, or simply when catching up. Open from November through March, the small café serves pure organic (and fair trade) hot cacao, be it the “Cacao-ccino” (€3.50 with your choice of milk: plain milk, oat milk, soy milk, etc.) or the double shot (€2.50 for 8g) – both served unsweetened, so sugar and honey are at hand for beginners. The tiny place has just four seats by the bar, so you won’t be spending the whole afternoon here. But no need, you’ll be up and buzzing in no time without suffering from the caffeine or sugar slump you usually get after coffee or energy drinks! For real aficionados, health-conscious millennials or locals just after something a little different, this may be your drink of choice for 2019.