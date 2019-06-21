Adhesive turds

Sometimes life is shit. Why not admit it and, in the process, beautify your surroundings with a tongue-in-cheek sticker of a turd? That’s what 42-year-old Marc Karpstein thought about a year ago when he was pissed off at drivers ignoring cyclists in Prenzlauer Berg. He channeled his frustration by dropping his very own poo stickers on the neighborhood. As a self-employed graphic designer, Karpstein started selling his Stickers.Berlin out of his studio in black, gold, neon pink or made of reflective silver or black foil, and in three variations: no eyes, puffy-cheeked and sheepishly looking to the side (“The way you look after secretly taking a dump somewhere”). The snazzy little shits are available in sets starting from €4. Also available: a range of about 40 animals, ghosts, robots, letters and more. Or pack your shit into a fair trade gym sack (from €14), they come in off-beige or red, with an all-over rose gold poo pattern or one big golden turd emoji – never has poo-print been more stylish!

Stickers.Berlin, Studio Karpstein, Dietrich-Bonnhoeffer-Str. 13, Prenzlauer Berg, Mon-Fri 10-18