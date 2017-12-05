A canine Christmas market

Forget kids – with the proliferation of four-legged Berliners reaching near-epidemic proportions, the real question is, what are you gonna get your dog for Christmas? Luckily, this puppy-loving metropole has got you covered. For the sixth time, Charlottenburg shop Ally & Dotty is putting on the weekend-long Berlin Dog Christmas Market, with outdoor stalls from some 40 German businesses. You’ll find Barferquelle’s organic raw food, Perro Paolo’s pet coats, Herr Oscar’s antitheft leashes... everything you need to spoil your furry friend rotten. If nothing strikes your fancy, you can still enjoy the poodle shows or the showcase of masterly trained bloodhounds. More of a cat person? At least you’ll feel good that half of your €2 entrance fee is supporting Berliner Tiertafel’s pet food donation efforts, and maybe you’ll even find the perfect “Merry Woof-mas” Christmas card for one of the many, many dog owners in your life.

Sirius Hundestern Hundeweihnachtsmarkt | Dec 9-10 from 10am-6pm, Forsthaus Paulsborn, Grunewald