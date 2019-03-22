Household curiosities

If you’re missing the taste of Marmite, English Traders is not the place to go. It is, however, if you’re hoping to find ostrich feather dusters (from €9.90), plant-based plastic lunch boxes (from €6) and quirky ceramic espresso sets (€35) all under the same roof. Now four years old, John Masters’ “curiosity shop for treasure seekers” came about as a professional “plan B” after the Worcestershire-native left his physically taxing role as a film set-builder and settled with his German partner in Neukölln. The name, along with the Elizabethan ship in its logo, is a risky play on the old English sailing tradition of discovery and trade; but far from his native country’s problematic past of looting and exploitation, Masters aims to sell innovative, sustainably made household goods which are both schön und nützlich – “beautiful and useful”. Brits can find a little piece of home here, through English-garden seed packages (€15.80) or vibrant Bold & Noble tea-towels, the bestseller bearing the face of David Bowie (€14). Certainly recommended for a fun afternoon expedition!

Weisestraße 58, Neukölln, Tue-Sat 12-19

