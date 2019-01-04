Jump-on charity ride

× Expand Photo by Araí Moleri

If, on any given Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday, you feel the urge to do some good, head to the Wedding headquarters of Berliner Obdachlosenhilfe and help prepare and distribute food to the homeless. No need to plan ahead, just show up and – after a brief health and safety chat – start chopping those carrots! You can join the cheerful team of young volunteers as they prepare sandwiches and cut fruits and vegetables in a friendly kitchen buzzing with chatter in German and English; or you can help load it all into the van, alongside the supplemented drinks, clothes and toiletries, and deliver the goods to Leopoldplatz, Alexanderplatz and Kottbusser Tor (or Hansaplatz on Sundays). The whole operation runs from 2pm to midnight, but volunteers can come and go as they please... without getting dirty looks. Don’t forget to wrap yourself up, as the cold can get to you on the tour, but afterwards you’re sure to be rewarded with a bite to eat or a beer with fellow helpers. No time to volunteer?Donate money, clothes or foodstuffs directly to the Obdachlosenhilfe – they have a list of specific items they need detailed on their website and Facebook page. It couldn’t be easier to up your karma!

Berliner Obdachlosenhilfe | Buttmannstraße 1A, Wedding, Wed, Sat 14-24, Sun 15-24, www.berliner-obdachlosenhilfe.de