Miniature jungles: Capsule Gardens

× Expand Photo by Belén Mora Leal

Houseplants are a must on any well-curated Instagram these days. But let’s face it, not all of us are fit for plant parenthood. A terrarium could be what saves you from going green with envy: once it’s assembled, it requires minimal attention. But, as Wroclaw-born landscape architect Kamila Grecka discovered, it’s the putting together that’s tricky. After experimenting with different layers of soil – mostly brought home from her travels – as well as various more or less suitable, locally-bought plant species, Grecka’s first attempts often ended in overgrowth and decay. But five years into her miniature cultivation hobby, she’s found her magic recipe. As of January, she is selling her capsule gardens containing “slow growers” such as succulents, moss, ferns and even bonsai trees at Kreuzberg café and juice bar BTTR. The small-ish, self-contained ecosystems mimic patches of forest, exotic jungles, prim gardens and sea landscapes available in different sizes, from 15x30cm glass tubes with climbing plants, such as the hedera helix (€69), to 21x51cm jars with bonsais (€169). The cork-sealed jars she uses are indeed stylish, but not perfectly hermetic – so you’ll still need to water these guys a couple of times per year. But as any Instagram gardener will tell you: no pain, no gain!

Capsule Gardens, available at BTTR – back to the roots, Dresdener Straße 18, Kreuzberg, Tue-Sat 11-17