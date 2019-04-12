Best splinter-free orgasms

Berlin’s alternative sex shop Other Nature, known for its vegan-only adult toys, has just stocked your ultimate fix: Nick Westphal’s Schreinergunst range. His paddle (€89.90), butt plugs (€54.90) and dildos (€54.90 - €99.90), are carved from apple, plum and cherry trees that were already destined for the shredder. The quirks of the different types of wood are still visible, as you can see the rings of the trees, making your pleasure all the more ‘au naturel’. Handmade (and custom made if you so desire) each dildo is light (unlike steel or silicone) and unique, and as the wood warms to your body temperature, you can truly feel the heat. So what about splinters? After seven coats of vegan non-toxic sealant, the surface is completely safe and smooth, which enhances the glide. If this somewhat inflexible baton is not enough for you, check out Other Nature’s full assortment: the cuffs (€49.90) and collars (€38) by 4 Angry Dykes and the flogger by Kink Syndicate (€99.90) are equally sustainable – the rubber used is upcycled from bicycle tires. And guess what: the whips turn out to be sharper and springier than old-school leather ones.

Other Nature, Mehringdamm 79, Kreuzberg, Mon, Wed, Fri 11-20, Tue 11-18, Sat 11-19