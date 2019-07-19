Five ways to green it up: Your sassy, sustainable summer

× Expand Enjoying that cocktail guilt free, Berliners. At least when it comes to the straw.

Climate crisis talk is everywhere, so it's time to stop procrastinating, do your bit and throw old, wasteful ways out. But why sacrifice summer thrills for greener hills? Here are Berlin-sourced ways to replace daily items with greener, more sustainable versions...

Biobrush

Guilt-free... brushing?

We all want a bright smile and healthy teeth... but how many plastic toothbrushes do we go through in our lifetime? If you want to move on from the standard version to a renewable one, Biobrush is a great Berlin-based option, created from by-products of the wood-industry. Read more here...

Photo by Kaffeeform

BYOCup

Reusable cups are hardly a new thing, but maybe you're still the hold-out among your eco-conscious friends. Upgrade your sustainable coffee drinking yourself with a local brand. To go fully biodegradable check out Kaffeeform. Read more here...

If you scream on the wood, will anyone hear it?

Can your orgasm sustain the world? Maybe that's a bit lofty, but still, every little bit counts. Other Nature offers a full range of vegan-only adult fun, made from body- and environmentally-friendly products from Germany. Read more here...

Photo by Andrea Werner

Wipe and wash

With all the talk about having children being the most environmentally disastrous decision you can make, don't add fuel to the fire by using plastic diapers. Berlin's eco-diapers options offer an organic and biodegradable alternative to the disposable ones. Read more here...

Eco Brotbox

One straw to rule them all

Take a good long sip because these straws are plastic-free. Whether you prefer the steal or glass version, there are contenders on the scene making drinking through more environmentally sound. Read more here...