Flavour-bomb scones

The Queen’s high tea served with kimchi salad? Sounds like a recipe for disaster! Prepare to be proven wrong by the daring fusions of newly opened SPRO Scones Bakery & Café. Turkish-Canadian owner Jonathan Oeaten fell in love with these stodgy flour balls while studying in Sheffield, and abandoned a career in finance to become a self-taught baker and pay homage to the quintessentially British treat – with a twist. Here you can chose from a dizzying range of five savoury and five sweet options – such as the ‘Mediterranean’ (dried tomatoes, olives, parmesan and chia seeds) and the ever-popular blueberry and lemon combo – as well as vegan and gluten-free alternatives (€2.40 for one, €4.60 for two, €7 for three). Top your pick with one of their homemade spreads for an extra €1.20 to €1.90 (from mango chutney to beetroot paste, to plum and cinnamon...). Prefer to return to Old Blighty? Go for the traditional platter (one plain scone, clotted cream and strawberry jam, €4.50), and wash it down with a good old English brew or with SPRO’s ultra fair-trade speciality coffee (the hefty priced €3.50 cappuccino is supposed to help fund school projects for the coffee farmers’ children).