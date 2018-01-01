Class up your night out

× Expand Photo by Franziska Krug

You’ve got a pair of 10cm stiletto heels gathering dust in your closet? Feeling that a little opulence could erase those winter blues? Take a ride all the way to the moneyed ‘burb of Grunewald, where the tits get bigger and the Drakkar gets Noir-er, and treat yourself to a grand evening worthy of the gentlemen’s lifestyle brand from which the GQ Bar gets its name. Opened last month inside the luxurious Patrick Hellman Schlosshotel, the man-mag’s first outpost in western Europe (there’s already one in Dubai, of course) features Twin Peaks-ish black-and-white zigzag walls, a €27 Wagyu beef burger and leather-gloved bartenders shaking up fancy cocktails. “Normal” Berliners might feel out of place, but honestly, instead of paying €14 for that craft Manhattan at some shabby-ass dive in Kreuzberg or Mitte, why not sip it on a cosy sofa in front of a fireplace whilst surrounded by Botoxed Russians, leatherfaced fashion CEOs and both founding members of German country-rock band The BossHoss? And if you happen to hit it off with a fellow patron, the €1600/night Karl Lagerfeld suite awaits upstairs...