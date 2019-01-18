Heart-warming ice baths

× Expand Photo by Jana Schmidt

Struggling to narrow down your New Year’s resolutions? What if we told you that you could combine two in one! A swim in an ice-cold lake will not only contribute to your overall fitness and strengthen your immune system, but will also, as organised by Icedippers Berlin, help the city’s homeless. All you need to do is meet the 20-or-so group of brave souls that convene at the eastern end of Plötzensee lake every Saturday at 10am from October until March, and “just bring a towel, a mug, and swimwear”, as reads the Icedippers Berlin’s website (although most don’t bother with the latter, in true German style). You will be guided through a breathing session (the Wim Hof Method, named for the 59-year-old Dutch extreme athlete also called “The Iceman”: three times 30 deep breaths in and out, followed by holding your breath for as long as possible) to prepare you mentally and physically for the dip, and hot ginger and honey tea is provided afterwards (hence the mug). Don’t be fooled though, it’s definitely a challenge jumping into a 5 degree (or under)-cold lake, even more so to stay in the freezing water (14 minutes is the current record). But then again, pass the first phase of your fingers and toes burning from the cold, and you’ll be blessed with an incredible adrenaline high and a crystal clear mental state. To make you feel even better, you’re given the offer to pitch some coins for Kältehilfe, the charity that delivers food, warm drinks and extra layers to Berlin’s homeless during the winter – last year they collected a total of €800, so every drop helps! Trust us, this is one of the best all-rounder options to positively kickstart your 2019!

https://icedippers.com