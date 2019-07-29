NK flea fun

× Expand Photo by Daniel Cati

For those street-savvy perusers looking for a good find – in June another flea market hit Neukölln! Unlike its overcrowded competitors, NK Flohmarkt at Kranoldplatz gives you enough room to browse at leisure through the vintage and second-hand clothing, old music records, books, and Trödel stands. With a relaxed 11am start, it’s the perfect place to nurse a hangover with a locally brewed Berliner Berg beer or try homemade pear-turmeric-ginger Kombucha (both €3). Food-wise you can go full Multikulti and try some Pakistani street food, traditional Eritrean vegetable stew or Okonomiyaki, Japanese savoury pancakes, for between €4 and €8, and, catering to the gustatory needs of the expat Neukölln demographic, each stand has vegan-friendly options. This street hotspot is the passion project of London-born, 34-year-old Sameheads co-founder Harry Dukes, who sensed the potential of his neighbourhood’s old market square. He aims to switch the sellers each time – you can book a stand (€30 per person) online up to 48h before, or apply with your band for the 4pm music slot! From June until October, NK Flohmarkt will take place every other Sunday from 11am-5pm, and if you miss it, there’s always good old Nowkoelln Flowmarkt that has long secured its spot every weekend in between.

NK Flohmarkt, Kranoldplatz, Neukölln, Aug 4, 18, and every other Sun 11-17