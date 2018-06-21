Non-dude artists' den

× Expand Photo by Hanson Walker

It’s not easy to find a convenient and welcoming space to work as an artist – especially if you’re weary of pretentious male techies. Tucked away on the leafy Forster Straße in Kreuzberg, The Workshop is an inviting alternative to just that. Started in February by Mary L. Fischer, an Italian-born German who has lived in Berlin for over four years, the place combines workshop and exhibition, event and office spaces. It is mostly run by and intended for women, femme, and non-binary identifying artists, but well-behaved cis males are accepted, too. The focus here is on collaboration, and international female artists like Finnish documentarian Victoria Schultz, Berlin-based poet Göksu Kunak and Serbian carpet creator Jaqueline Stojanovic all exhibit and teach their art for free or on a donation basis. The Workshop also functions as a co-working space for creatives, allowing users to rent out an array of musical equipment from mixers, to CDJs and speakers, Traktor controllers and mini analog synths (all between €5 and €10) and an expansive basement with studio space (€5/h or €90 for one month of unlimited use) – all the ingredients to throw a good party! Soldering, sewing, knitting and woodwork equipment are available for more heavy-duty work, as well as a dark room (same rates as studio) for analogue photography nerds.

Check www.workshop-on-forster.de for upcoming events