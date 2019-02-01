Repurposed coffee dregs

× Expand Photo by Kaffeeform

Along with our environmental consciousness, the selection of reusable to-go cups on the market has grown over the past couple of years: from plastic, glass or ceramic to corn, cork or bamboo – you’ll find them in every knick-knack shop across the city. Last spring, Berlin-based cup-makers Kaffeeform hopped on the bandwagon and launched their first to-go option, the “Weducer”, made from used coffee grounds. With the help of Mosaik, a non-profit working with the disabled, the company collects the dregs from cafés and roasteries around Berlin. Upon adding to the self-sourced material other renewable substances, such as biopolymers, beech fibers and cellulose, the cups are pressed in large steel moulds under high heat. The dark-brown 300ml Weducer may not look so sexy, but it’s light, sturdy, durable, dishwasher-safe and completely biodegradable. Julian Lechner, founder and product designer of the startup, is even looking to extend the use of the material to skateboards and furniture. But in the meantime, you won’t burn your fingers holding your steaming home-brew kept safely in its capsule thanks to the screw-cap. The cup initially has a slight coffee scent to it that could well enhance the favour of your morning joe. If you’d rather use it for tea, don’t worry: the smell fades after a couple of washes!

Sold at cafés across town €14.90. www.kaffeeform.com