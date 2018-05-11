Retro listening bar

× Expand Photo by Paul Rossaint

A welcoming dark haven on a residential street, wine bar Rhinoçéros – named after its location on Rhinowerstraße – has been drawing a loyal collection of locals since it opened, replete with a cosy fire, last November. The bar fuses Martina’s and co-owner and husband Bénédict’s interests: wine and jazz. So far, so French: Bénédict’s youth was spent in the wine-abundant Rhône valley, but the couple are particularly enthusiastic about showcasing German wines. A white Scheurebe tasted by Exberliner is a perfect accompaniment to lengthening spring days. Don’t set your heart on it, though,because the wine list is in constant flux. A glass is €5-10 and for an extra €4-16 you get a plate of cheese or meat arranged as perfectly as a French still life.

Rhinoçéros’ soundtrack displays the couple’s passion for jazz; records ranging from stalwarts such as John Coltrane to more obscure musicians are played on the beautiful 1970s soundsystem. On Wednesdays and Thursdays the volume gets turned up for special listening sessions. They reveal the real inspiration for Rhinoçéros: not the French wine bar, but the Japanese kissa – small jazz cafés that function as listening rooms, which were established in the 1950s but are now nearly extinct. The menu pays tribute to their spirit with Japanese whiskies such as the €7 Suntory Hibiki. Rhinoçéros may not serve your usual glass of Pinot Grigio, but offers excellent alternatives for a summer nightcap.

Check Instagram for upcoming listening sessions