Running with a view

Want to slip in a shotgun tour of Berlin’s sights before everybody else wakes up? Whether you’re a trained runner, a jet setting businessman or a tourist in a hurry, Berlin’s central manager at Go! Running Tours Stephen Moore has a run for you, starting as early as 6am. A former accountant from Dublin with a stellar marathon track record, this 39-year-old father of one will jog along at your pace while feeding you the fun and historical facts of the surrounding sights – squeezing in water breaks and a few snapshots (of your red, gasping-for-breath face) on the way! His ‘Heart of Berlin’ 10km tour (one person €77, four people €38.50 per head), starts on Pariser Platz and will take you full circle around Mitte in just under two hours, with brief stops at city highlights like Checkpoint Charlie and Museum Island. There’s not too much time to go into lengthy accounts of Berlin’s dense history, but what is lost in depth is made up for in distance – before you know it you’ll be pelting past the Reichstag and heading down the long refreshing finishing stretch through Tiergarten. More of a group runner? Bring a friend or join a group run at RunseeingBerlin (from €29.90), or book a couple or corporate tour (€89.90/price upon request). If you’re a night-time jogger, Mike’s Sightrunning’s ‘Berlin By Night’ (one person, €60 for 60 minutes) starts at sunset and dashes through the city’s illuminated centre.

Book at gorunningtours.com | runseeingberlin.com | mikes-sightrunning.de