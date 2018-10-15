A designer wank

While the market for female-targeted sex toys is mind-bogglingly vast, when it comes to pleasuring the male organ, there is pretty much only the Fleshlight (or ‘jack’ for the homo persuasion) and the ridiculous Travel Pussy. The gaping hole in the market was finally identified by prototype engineer Thomas Lauer on a visit to Berlin’s adult entertainment trade fair Venus. So, together with artist Michael Landau, he devised The Ussy in their shared flat on Wedding’s Buttmannstraße. Three years later, the creators’ website and Kreuzberg shops Other Nature and Sexclusivitäten are selling the locally produced “first male sex toy with style” in seven colours, with the option to customise. (And sleek it is: one of our Exberliner reporters even misidentified it as designer casing for earbuds when shown a photo without explanation.) The sleeve functions much like the Fleshlight, with a hole on one end for your member and a smaller hole on the other, to create suction as desired. But unlike the Fleshlight, there’s no awkward clacking of plastic, and without a case, it gives you the ability to squeeze as you stroke. The Ussy’s slight curvature gives it another edge too – Lauer’s tip: turn it 180 degrees in the middle of your whack for an extra fine sensation. Also, as it’s 100 percent silicone, it’s easy to wash when done so you can put it away. Or on your mantel, which is what Landau does. At €149, you may feel like you’re making a commitment, but isn’t it worth it to get your kicks made in Berlin?

www.theussy.com