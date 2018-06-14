Trashy mini golf

× Expand Photo by Anastasia Chistyakova

Is this plot at the northern end of Tempelhofer Feld supposed to be an art exhibition or some sort of urban recycling dump? Spoiler: nuture Mini ART Golf is a bit of both. And you get to play mini golf around its 18 sculptures made from “reused materials”. So if you’re keen to do more on the Feld than perfect your tan lines, at €6 per round (€4 for children), the art-golf allows you to feel extra eco-conscious and also support the artists behind the playable exhibits. The holes are hilariously absurd: one requires you to punt a ball into a fridge full of plastic budgies, another involves pretending to fetch a (hopefully not reused) toilet plunger out of a bathroom cabinet and eventually flushing the golf ball down the loo. Rewards for the successful player include outbursts of music or fire, and titles range from the descriptive – “Die Umweltampel” – to the vaguely instructive – “Be cool!” One of the first projects chosen by the Berlin Senate to be part of Tempelhof’s development back in 2011, nuture is worth a second look as new sculptures are periodically added. Alas, by mini-golf standards we might call the setup a miss. Some of the stops seem impractical and could do with more instructions, while others are almost impossible to complete without cheating. We can’t recommend this for competitive folk as winning isn’t the point – art is. But if you’re bored of chugging Sterni’s at the millionth barbecue this summer, well, here you go!