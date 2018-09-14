Wizardry workshop

× Expand Photo by Anastasia Chistyakova

Need a little magic in your life or just a new conversation starter up your sleeve? Consider learning the art of wizardry at Fabian Weiss’ newly opened WunderAkademie – he promises you won’t even need sleeves to make those coins disappear. A full-time freelance wizard with some 20 years of professional experience under his cloak (including a monthly show at The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin) and the author of two how-to books for fellow magicians, Weiss decided it was about time he shared some tricks of the trade, and started his academy last May. A free, two-hour trial class will teach you the art of turning plain paper into money or pulling glasses through table tops, after which you can decide if you’d rather focus on cards or just stick with mixed tricks – the idea is to use everyday objects, so that you can replicate the tricks at the office or your friend’s party. Either way, a €99 package will get you three 90-minute sessions and the guarantee that you’ll be able to master a repertoire of nine tricks for a little show of your own! And don’t worry, it’s not just for kids: at an open class in May, wannabe wizards ranged from teens to sexagenarians all holding their breath as they got that coin to – abracadabra! – magically vanish.

Check www.wunderakademie.de for upcoming dates