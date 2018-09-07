ILB Blog: The literary storm has arrived

× Expand "Among the Waves" By Ivan Aivazovsky

Was it just us or did the International Literature Fest come off as a little less than 'international' this year? For the first time that we can remember the entire opening evening was in German, with translation devices available in an unmarked corner of the Festspiele, which delivered heavily German-accented Englisch. Needless to say, tough for some of our friends. But what about the evening itself...?

Inside the Berliner Festspiele's main hall, a frothing wave projected on a screen at the back of the stage framed this year’s ILB opening. A screenshot of an unfolding shitstorm?

Ask Austrian writer Eva Menasse who took the stage to discuss digital ghosts in her opening speech. Refuting the title ‘internet critic’, Menasse aimed to point out hazards of hyper connectivity. Just as Marie Curie didn’t know the radiation she discovered would be her death, we are ignorant of the long-term side effects of our online lives, she said.

But ultimately Menasse’s speech proved a mixed bag. It’s not news that the power of the online mob is real and anonymous vitriol towards everything is alarming. We also knew debates tend to get undermined and flooded with digital sewage quicker than you can type 'hashtag'. But does that really mean that artistic freedom suffers more than ever? If published today, Lolita would lead to death threats towards Nabokov, Menasse deducted.

Far from moralizing, Menasse peppered her speech with enough anecdotes to keep the well-filled auditorium involved. Her biggest points: Against tweets and for long form, against self-censorship and for outspokenness in the face of digital and media ridicule. Speak your mind calmly and never mind the trolls. Sounds inspiring if not a bit expected.

Later on, Akwaeke Emezi’s reading from a translated version of Freshwater led from the digital to the corporeal self and a very human problem: To have a body. The autobiographical novel chronicles a trans person’s struggle with multiple selves, posing the question: Who gets to decide what an authentic experience is? The engaging follow-up discussion with Andrew Winer touched on topics as mental health, transsexuality and sexual consent and left behind a striking observation: Some things are true, even if you cannot convince anyone of them.

Shortly before midnight, Le Bar’s intimate setting proved a good choice to erase any distance between author and audience. From conversational Swiss poetry by Urs Jaeggi, to melodic Arabic by Dima Wannous, to an extract from Yaa Gyasi’s Homegoing, four short eight-minute readings was the perfectly-sized literary dose to close out the first day.

In the end, the rolling wave made a shallow comeback in Das Weiße Band's Burghart Klaussner’s debut novel Vor dem Anfang. A play-by-the-numbers shipwreck scene that he read proved once again: actors don’t transition well to written word.

Stay tuned here for more on the International Literature Festival Berlin. We're definitely excited to see what washes ashore.