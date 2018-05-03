All things A/V

× Expand MIRA Festival

This year marks the second iteration of MIRA, the Barcelona-originating digital arts festival spin-off at Funkhaus Berlin. Aiming to uncover the latest tech trends and developments on the digital culture front, the festival presents an ambitious line-up packed into one single day. Under the banner of “Emotions, Diversity and Social Change”, the festival features electro and audio-visual-heavy live shows by Aïsha Devi, Forest Swords, Laurel Halo, Yves Tumor and more, in addition to a variety of DJ sets and performances in the 4DSOUND-equipped MONOM space by Eomac, WaqWaq Kingdom as well as installations by Thomas Ankersmit and others. MIRA will be rounded off by a conference programme focussing on “diversity and gender in music, digital art and technology” with Berlin-based Lyra Pramuk and a lecture by Shigeru Ishihara on the correlation between musicand instincts.

Taking over Club Gretchen and the former silent movie theatre Delphi, the Berlin Music Video Awards similarly celebrate the merging of audio with the visual. Held since 2013 and spread over four consecutive days, the BMVAs screen and award the best out of 133 submissions in categories as disparate as “most trashy” and “best VFX”. The award ceremony is flanked by live shows and DJ sets, O-SHiN, Brunettes Shoot Blondes and Jylda to name a few, as well as networking sessions and, believe it or not, a drone operating workshop. If drones are not up your alley, why not join the after party at Toast Hawaii, hosted by the always glittering Cherry-O-Kie karaoke group.

MIRA Festival May 5, Funkhaus Berlin | Berlin Music Video Awards May 23-26, Club Gretchen/Delphi, for full programming, check mirafestivalberlin.com and berlinmva.com