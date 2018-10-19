Ditch the routines! 3HD

× Expand MHYSA. Photo by Naima Green

From techno to rap: the eclectic 3hd Festival returns October 23-27 with a characteristically genre crossing line-up to HAU, Säule, Ohm and Kunstquartier Bethanien

Once again, queer event organisers Creamcake aim at tickling your brain cells with their five-day multimedia festival 3hd which takes over HAU Hebbel am Ufer, Säule, OHM and Studio 1 at Kunstquartier Bethanien from October 23 to 27. Its first 2015 theme “The Labor of Sound in a World of Debt” aside, 3hd has a reputation for being a little vague in terms of themes, and this year is no different. But as usual, the festival’s fourth edition, “System.Lure” tells us to snap out of it, ditch our daily routines and try to change the mess that’s all around us – with an international line-up that is as eclectic as ever. Whereas electronic musician Nadah El Shazly from Cairo is all about mythological fairytales, the Vienna-based Rana Farahani a.k.a. FAUNA wraps her Unbehagen in rap-infused techno-ish synth escapades. Much like virtual Japanese pop star Hatsune Miku, QT is an augmented fictitious singer invented by US performance artist Hayden Dunham for the mere purpose of promoting an eponymous energy drink. MHYSHA from Philadelphia adds a tad of avant-electro-tinged rap to the bill. With punk and trap influences, London-based Bob Vylan don’t take the genre borders of hip hop all too seriously either. Also confirmed: Golin, Casey MQ, Ydegirl and more. Aside from concerts, the program boasts a series of film screenings curated by Yony Leyser as well as artists such as STILL, who takes on Italy’s colonial past through a sound installation, and Simone C. Niquille, who analyses the meaning of education in the age of YouTube. Panels, workshops and online commissions round off this year’s bill.

3hd, Oct 23-27 | HAU, Säule, Ohm, Kunstquartier Bethanien, full program at 3hd-festival.com