Enter the Hexadome

× Expand Photo courtesy of ISM Berlin

This month, Berliner Festspiele continues its foray into the world of immersive art with the ISM Hexadome, a six-screen, 360-degree multi-channel audiovisual system created by Berlin’s Institute of Sound and Music for artists to use as a multimedia playground. With Brian Eno, Thom Yorke, Australian producer Ben Frost and Berlin’s own Holly Herndon spearheading the lineup, the Hexadome seems like a music geek’s dream come true. Just be aware that not everyone billed will be showing up in person! After his artist talk (Mar 31, 19:00), Eno can only be experienced through his artwork (Apr 2-5, 18:00). The same goes for Radiohead’s frontman, who collaborated with Dutch AV wizard Tarik Barri on his contribution (Apr 7-8, 10:00; or wait until June 1 to see the pair live at Tempodrom). Fans of Holly Herndon will, however, get the chance to see her live twice (Apr 6, 20:00 and 22:00) with a subsequent installation two weeks after that (Apr 21-22, 10:00). Participating in the latter will be Frost and visual artist MFO, who will also show up for a live set (Apr 18, 20:00 and 21:00). Also in the mix: Berlin electronic scene vets Frank Bretschneider and Rene Löwe; international experimental sound artists like CAO and Lara Sarkissian, and many more.

ISM Hexadome Mar 29-Apr 22, Martin-Gropius-Bau, Kreuzberg, more info at berlinerfestspiele.de