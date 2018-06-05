Exberliner Turns 16 at Torstrassen Festival

Guess who’s turning sweet 16?

Join Exberliner to celebrate with drinking, dancing and live shows from the girl with the "Cash, Diamond Rings and Swimming Pools", Dena and Ghanaian kologo master King Ayisoba. Smack in the middle of Torstrassen Festival and featuring DJ sets from everyone’s favourite queer columnist Walter Crasshole as well as charismatic frontperson of Godmother, Joey Hansom, our bash is guaranteed to make you feel way sweeter than just 16. Just watch out for the next morning!

Doors €10, free with Torstrassen Festival pass. RSVP on Facebook page.

Dena Jun 9, 20:00 Exberliner Turns 16 at Ballhaus Berlin, Torstraßen Festival, Mitte