Get this New Year’s started

Are you brave enough to go out on a Berlin New Year’s Eve? These parties are worth facing the hail of firecrackers and should have you dancing till it’s 2019.

Berlin is a haven for clubbers and party tourists all year round. On New Year’s Eve, however, Germany’s capital still takes it up a notch – frighteningly so in some parts of the city, due to firecrackers being legal. So, here’s your choice: stay in, get comfy with a bottle of discount Glühwein and wait it out; or face 2019 head-on, because Berlin truly has plenty in store for you to keep you on your toes far into the new year. You might want to plan ahead a little, though, as venturing to sold-out venues and queuing pointlessly in front of a club for hours can put a bit of a damper on your 2019’s-gonna-be-awesome party vibes. So, here’s our annual guide to some of Berlin’s best New Year’s Eve shenanigans:

You want to ring out 2018 in style with some of the biggest names on the electro circuit? International techno promoters HYTE will, once again, take over the marble-columned Funkhaus, boasting a 24-hour lineup from Adam Beyer to Pan-Pot to Richie Hawtin. Buying tickets in advance is recommended as box office prices are at €127 (18:00). Next door to Berghain’s usually massive lineup (and queue), you have the RAW-Gelände at Warschauer Brücke. It’s all a big endurance test there. Der Weiße Hase celebrates its annual 24-hour NYE Rave (22:00, from €15*), and Suicide Circus’ lineup, including Electric Indigo, Jesper Dahlbäck and city fave Aérea Negrot, even stretches to 36 hours (23:59, €15). Together with Stimming, Format:B, Einmusik and so many more behind the decks, you can also celebrate well into the next year at Ritter Butzke’s Hippie New Year party in true techno fashion (23:00, €30*). Or, slightly outside the ring and, at €5 before midnight, you have one of the cheapest options: New Year’s Eve at techno club Void (23:00).

Of course, there’s plenty going on outside of the realm of techno. If you prefer it a little more raunchy, Wild At Heart’s New Year’s Eve Gala with Berlin’s glamour punk outfit Eat Lipstick will be right up your alley (21:00). And you can always rely on Gretchen to bring you the best in hip hop to start the new year at Gretchen Goes 2019 (23:00, €21). If you dig the latest in Turkish and Middle Eastern pop, then DJ Ipek will cater to your dancing needs at Radialsystem V (23:00, €18), whereas Schwuz gets debaucherous with pop, house, retro tunes and, of course, glitter galore (22:00, €16). You only take to the dance floor if you know all the lyrics on the DJs’ setlists? Then pay a visit to Festsaal Kreuzberg, where it’s all about disco, 1980s, 1990s and noughties (21:00, €21). Indie folks (and the ones on a super low budget) might want to retreat to Bohnengold for some Karrera action with no cover charge at all (23:00).

Of course, there are the ones amongst you who prefer to wine and dine before dancing the night away. There’s always Clärchens Ballhaus to treat carnivores and vegetarians to a three-course meal and live music (20:00, €129). If you’ve never dined in a gymnasium before, then the Silvester Dinner at Alte Turnhalle might tickle your fancy (20:00). Tickets are available at €139, medicine balls not included.

You can’t be bothered staying in just one place all night? For €89, the Silvester Ticket Berlin gives you access to eight clubs, including Alte Münze, Kosmos, Haus Ungarn and others, drinks included (22:00). As some clubs are poles apart, bus shuttles conveniently drop you off in front. Happy commuting!

*Admission prices may vary on the night.