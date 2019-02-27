Verbatim: La Stampa

× Expand La Stampa

Jörg Heiser and Jons Vukorep of Berlin-based La Stampa on the title of their sophomore album Bonjour Trieste.

JH: Trieste embodies this idea of a cultural hub which exemplifies an understanding of Europe beyond an economic community and discussions about who is part of the EU or not. It’s about cultural movements connecting all across the continent and finding their way even during the Cold War. In one song on our album, Une fille d’officier, we mention that Western jeans were available in Trieste, the 501 Levi’s.

JV: For us, it’s this very curious place of longing. From a pre-war Yugoslavian perspective, Trieste was glorified as the gateway to the West, a multicultural melting pot on the border between Adria and Alps, West and East, North and South. It’s a city which used to have all these connotations, but all this has long been forgotten.

JH: That’s what we tried to capture with our record. If you listen to all the songs, it’s sort of an Interrail trip from Spain to Yugoslavia – however, we don’t stop over in Germany.

La Stampa Mar 4, 20:30 Kantine am Berghain, Friedrichshain