Summer festivals at a glance

You just want a simple list? Here you go...

  • Freqs of Nature Festival Your best bet if you missed out on Fusion. Jul 4-9, Niedergörsdorf
  • Feel Festival Discover your inner electro hippie child! Jul 5-9, Bergheider See
  • Down by the River Eclectic goodness from singer-songwriters to electro-poppers next to Ostkreuz. Jul 14, About Blank
  • Melt Festival Even after 20 years, the excavators are jaw-dropping. Jul 13-15, Ferropolis
  • Sacred Ground Festival Quaint electronics up north curated by Ry X and Frank Wiedemann. Jul 13-15, Brüssow
  • Krake Brainy electronics meet tech geekery. Jul 24-31, Silent Green/Urban Spree/Griessmühle
  • L’Arme Festival Vol VI On the avant-garde side of the jazz spectrum. Aug 1-4, Radialsystem V
  • Jenseits von Millionen Always be in the know about local Nachwuchsbands! Aug 3-4, Burg in Friedland
  • Bergfunk Open Air Folk meets hip hop and pop-rock at the last stop on the S46. Aug 10-11, Königs Wusterhausen
  • Pop-Kultur Berlin faves and international acts of the hour meet at this city-funded fest in Prenzl’ Berg. Aug 15-17, Kulturbrauerei
  • Artlake Lakeside dancing; if that doesn’t help, there’s always yoga. Aug 16-19, Bergheider See
  • Alinæ Lumr Slowdive and Blonde Redhead making small towns cool again. Aug 17-19, Storkow
  • People 150+ musicians showcase their collaborative efforts in majestic GDR architecture. Aug 18-19, Funkhaus
  • Berlin Atonal How much dissonance and noise can you take? Aug 22-26, Kraftwerk

