Summer festivals at a glance

You just want a simple list? Here you go...
- Freqs of Nature Festival Your best bet if you missed out on Fusion. Jul 4-9, Niedergörsdorf
- Feel Festival Discover your inner electro hippie child! Jul 5-9, Bergheider See
- Down by the River Eclectic goodness from singer-songwriters to electro-poppers next to Ostkreuz. Jul 14, About Blank
- Melt Festival Even after 20 years, the excavators are jaw-dropping. Jul 13-15, Ferropolis
- Sacred Ground Festival Quaint electronics up north curated by Ry X and Frank Wiedemann. Jul 13-15, Brüssow
- Krake Brainy electronics meet tech geekery. Jul 24-31, Silent Green/Urban Spree/Griessmühle
- L’Arme Festival Vol VI On the avant-garde side of the jazz spectrum. Aug 1-4, Radialsystem V
- Jenseits von Millionen Always be in the know about local Nachwuchsbands! Aug 3-4, Burg in Friedland
- Bergfunk Open Air Folk meets hip hop and pop-rock at the last stop on the S46. Aug 10-11, Königs Wusterhausen
- Pop-Kultur Berlin faves and international acts of the hour meet at this city-funded fest in Prenzl’ Berg. Aug 15-17, Kulturbrauerei
- Artlake Lakeside dancing; if that doesn’t help, there’s always yoga. Aug 16-19, Bergheider See
- Alinæ Lumr Slowdive and Blonde Redhead making small towns cool again. Aug 17-19, Storkow
- People 150+ musicians showcase their collaborative efforts in majestic GDR architecture. Aug 18-19, Funkhaus
- Berlin Atonal How much dissonance and noise can you take? Aug 22-26, Kraftwerk