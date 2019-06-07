Verbatim: Brabrabra

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lavezzaro

Brabrabra make indie pop ranging from noisy to non-chalant. Saiko Ryusui (photo, left) talks about her unintentional foray into music and handling touring mishaps with grace.

I first got to know the joy of playing music in Berlin after a chance meeting in the kitchen of my brother’s WG. Federica and Susanna were there and tried to convince me to collaborate – because I wore glasses, just like they did. OK. But how? Gradually, we figured that out together, through our shared humour, irony and often, rage. It doesn’t matter how the rest of my life is going (life in Berlin, ey…) – when I’m onstage, I’m happy. Because I don’t have to think about anything except playing our songs. Last year, after our second release, we decided to book the first BBB tour… of Japan! OK. How? Even though that’s where I’m from, I had no idea how these kinds of things work. Still, we improvised our way through the country, and I, B, had a huge grin on my face, knowing that I could successfully reimport myself to my Heimat along with my BBs. In Japan, all venues need to stop live music by 22:00. In Kyoto, the organisers messed up and double-booked, so we were there along with six other bands, all expecting to perform. OK. How? Well, with Japanese Ordentlichkeit and consideration for each other, we made a miracle happen: seven bands took the stage and managed to finish 10 minutes before curfew. It was a really great experience to tour Japan, but at the same time, I’ll never forget that my passion for playing comes from something sehr berlinerisch.”

