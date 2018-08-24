Some lyrical kink

× Expand Photo by Philipp Boegle

Anyone ever crooned verses in your ear while running a peacock feather along your thigh? No?! Well, now's your opportunity to get kinky with poetry at the third edition of The Poetry Brothel Berlin on August 30, returning once more to the sumptuous surroundings of Tangoloft in Wedding. Experience a dance studio shapeshifting into a fin-de-siècle bordello with grand pianos, chaise longues and a candle-lit cocktail bar.

Influenced by the libertine environs of whorehouses circa 1900, the immersive Poetry Brothel events combine poetry readings, live music, burlesque dance and performances. First started in New York in 2011, it was originally conceived by Stephanie “The Madame” Berger and Nicholas “Tennessee Pink” Adamski, who set out to give poetry a shot in the arm and make it fun and sexy. After initial success in New York, Berger and Adamski's recipe for lyrical sexiness spread to nine countries, from Chile to Iceland – and over the past year, Berlin.

Each edition of Poetry Brothel has its own theme, with previous Berlin entries exploring steampunk and David Lynch. This time expect Roman bacchanalia and light-hearted (and -headed) end-of-summer celebrations. On board are a classical pianist, a cabaret dancer, a Guinness World Record hula hoop artist and a pagan DJ.

But the main attractions are 10 poets from various corners of Europe, curated by Nathalie Dewalhens aka “Madame Valérie Sugar Rose”. Each lyricist performs as an alter ego – from tantric pirate to synthetic superwoman – and is bookable for a 'private session' on site, just like a real brothel. Just pay the demanded number of tokens (each token costs €1) to the poetry whore of your liking (male, female and everything else) and get a special treatment: a private reading, sensory play, recital under cover and more.

Do poetry and prostitution make unlikely paramours? Definitely not at The Poetry Brothel.

3. Poetry Brothel Berlin, Thu, Aug 30, 19:00 | Tangoloft, Wedding