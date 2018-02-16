Jews we can relate to: Anatevka

At the Komische Oper, Barrie Kosky’s German-language Fiddler on the Roof adaptation Anatevka shuns caricature for character.

In one episode of The Simpsons, Homer opens his pitch to borrow money from a rabbi by telling him: “Now, I know I haven’t been the best Jew, but I have rented Fiddler on the Roof and I intend to watch it.” The flip side of Fiddler’s near-total identification with Jewishness, though, is its universalism: When it first opened in Tokyo, a young audience member told librettist Joseph Stein he was surprised the show had succeeded in America because “it’s so Japanese”.

It’s this knack for making Jews specific and universal that makes Fiddler (Anatevka, in German) important as a work of pop culture, even today. Based on short stories by Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem, Fiddler was always intended to transcend merely Jewish concerns – it was about new ways supplanting the old. Tevya the milkman (played with restrained but comically sheepish charm at the Komische Oper by Max Hopp) tries and fails to safeguard community traditions against the onslaught of his three determined daughters.

But the trope of children rejecting their parents’ ways is set against the specific backdrop of the persecution and forced exile of the Jewish inhabitants of the Russian village of Anatevka. The father-daughter story is mostly comic; the persecution, tragic. It’s not an easy balance to maintain, and the end of the show – the expulsion of the Jews – has the potential to be a real downer. At the Komische Oper, director Barrie Kosky undermines the gloom by framing everything through the invented character of a boy fiddler, the Anatevka Jews’ modern American descendent. Through him, we know that everything works out fine in the end.

This boy opens the show with a jolt, rolling in on a scooter, wearing wireless headphones blasting contemporary music: a figure of the here and now. In a nod to the very un-Jewish novels of C.S. Lewis, the boy opens the door to a large wooden wardrobe and discovers, in place of talking lions or a White Witch, his forefather Tevya, followed by others from the village. The wardrobe becomes a door to the fairytale of history, with its mixture of truth and myth, and as the production goes on, set designers Rufus Didwiszus and Jan Freese make the wardrobe its central image. The scenic backdrop becomes a towering wall of wooden wardrobes that embodies the comic-tragic balance of the story, evoking the warehouses used to store items confiscated from Jewish homes during the Holocaust, even as the numerous doors are cleverly used for entrances and exits à la French farce. The cast, too, expertly navigates a path between comic shtick and sentimental pathos, shunning stereotype to create characters that everyone can enjoy – and relate to.

