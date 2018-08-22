Go join the circus: The Berlin Circus Festival

× Expand Photo by Miikkael Kukkula

The Berlin Circus Festival is back on Tempelhofer Feld August 24 through September 2.

Circus impresarios Johannes Hilliger and Josa Kölbel are filling the Tempelhofer Feld once again for more than a week’s worth of contemporary circus performances, workshops, discussions and exhibitions. The first year brought 1500 spectators; the second year, 3500; last year, more than 5000, so it seems the word is getting out about their peculiar mix of acrobatics, juggling and performing arts by international companies with performers from all over. This year, the festival has partnered with the Swedish embassy, so five of the productions hail from Sweden, like Extreme Symbiosis by Henrik & Louise, an acrobatic duo praised as much for their emotional impact as for their technical virtuosity. Next to full-length shows, there are also time slots for very short works in “open stage” performances and works-in-progress, including some outdoor events. All in all, a great way to take advantage of the last evenings of Berlin summer, with plenty to enjoy, regardless of your age or the language you speak.

Aug 24-Sep 2, Tempelhofer Feld, Tempelhof