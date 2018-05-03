I love you, you're perfect, now change

× Expand Photo by Arno Declair

Two stage adaptations struggle to improve on their sources.

Adapting films and books for the stage is a bit like marrying someone you see as a fixer-upper: you love them so much, you just want to prove how much better they’d be if they were a little different. Not a great foundation for a marriage, and maybe not for a stage production, either. Films pose more problems than books: Our familiarity with successful movies makes it hard for stage actors to make characters their own. And then the nagging question: why adapt in the first place?

Two works struggling to answer that question right now are Kinder des Paradieses, the Berliner Ensemble’s adaptation of Marcel Carné’s 1945 French film classic, and the Deutsches Theater Kammerspiele’s staging of Medea. Stimmen, a novel by Christa Wolf. Les Enfants du Paradis, filmed in occupied France as World WarII came to a close, has undeniable appeal to theatre folk: most of its characters are stage performers, as its plot revolves around three men – Baptiste, a mime; Frédérick, an actor; and Pierre-François, a crime boss – in love with Garance, whose main activity seems to be dealing with her suitors. The allure of the film’s milieu is heightened by the story of its making – produced under Nazi surveillance with a gay director, a Jewish set designer and film composer, and a lead actress romantically involved with a German Luftwaffe officer. Director Ola Mafaalani tries to stage both stories, presenting long stretches of the film broken up by scenes that detail the off-screen drama of Arletty, the actress whose love affair landed her in jail for collaboration. But there’s too much material here to treat it all equally: Mafaalani ends up shortchanging Arletty’s story to recapitulate most of the film, which doesn’t benefit from recapitulation.

Director Tilmann Köhler has a slightly easier task at the DT Kammerspiele. Christa Wolf ’s novel, based on the story best known to us through Euripides’ play, is itself structured as a series of first-person narratives presenting the perspectives of different characters – a series of monologues, in other words. In that sense, the book was almost begging to be staged, and the text undoubtedly deserves high rank in the tradition of reinterpreted Greek tragedies: Medea, as Wolf reimagines her, was no perpetrator of infanticide but was set up to appear as such by a xenophobic Corinthian political elite that panicked when Medea started prying too deeply into its secrets. The production benefits from Karoly Risz’s beautifully simple set design of a shallow pool of water taking up almost the entire stage and casting shadows of ripples against the back wall; the puppetry used to represent the children is even more affecting. Beyond Maren Eggert’s poised Medea, however, the acting is surprisingly uneven: Edgar Eckert’s Jason huffs and puffs but doesn’t blow anything down, and Helmut Mooshammer as one of Creon’s soothsayers needs to find a facial expression beyond raising an eyebrow and bulging his eyes. But at least one can see why the novel belongs on stage – as an important addition to a dialogue with our inherited Medeas.

