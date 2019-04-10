Mega Israel: Four stars of Israeli dance

× Expand Killer Pig, Photo: Regina Brocke

Three striking performances, three choreographies that thrust their creators onto the international dance stage: the Stuttgart company Gauthier Dance invites key players from Israel’s flourishing contemporary scene to the Haus der Berliner Festspiele. Hofesh Shechter’s Uprising kicks off the two-hour programme: as he explores conflic t ing desires for male dominance and companionship, his aggressive choreography pushes his seven (all male) performers to their physical limits. The choreographer also features as percussionist, providing a harsh soundtrack of distorted electronics and rock rhythms. Also part of this tripple bill are contemporary dance stars Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar with their new rendition of Killer Pig, the piece that prompted the duo’s international breakthrough in 2009. In this 30-minute sequence, six female dancers move with hypnotic precision to the eerie soundtrack of Israel’s techno pioneer Ori Lichtik. Ohad Naharin, widely regarded as the godfather of Israeli dance, closes the show with his eclectic Minus 16, which spans from robust group choreography including traditional Jewish chants, to the exquisite power of a hair-raising pas de deux. All in all Mega Israel is a tour de force that looks set to leave both its dancers and audience gasping for breath.

Apr 11-14, 20:00 Haus der Berliner Festspiele, Wilmersdorf