Sasha Waltz’s new Exodos

Berlin’s number one choreographer celebrates the 25th anniversary of the founding of her company Sasha Waltz & Guests with the premiere of a new work, Exodos, that promises to draw a connection between the way dance is most commonly experienced today – in clubs – and its origins in ecstatic Dionysian rituals. As Waltz prepares to assume the role of co-artistic director of the Berlin Staatsballet next year, it sounds as though Exodos delves into the multiple meanings of its Greek title: the act of escaping, the destination of an escape, the act of going out to enjoy nightlife and, in the performing arts, the act of leaving the stage and the moment of removing the performer’s mask. In order to explore transgressive ideas about movement, the performance will take place without a defined stage area, inviting the audience to participate in the work’s immersive format. It sounds like an intense evening and a declaration that Waltz is still trying to push the boundaries of her medium. The work premieres in Berlin at Radialsystem V before heading on to the Ruhrtriennale.

Aug 23-26, Radialsystem V, Friedrichshain