Connections made in the dark: The Silent Trabants

× Expand Photo by Arno Declair

In German theatre veteran Armin Petra’s adaptation of Clemens Meyers’ homonymous short story collection, a succession of night-time suburban encounters flow swiftly and sometimes confusingly between one another, pulling on nostalgic heartstrings while peppered with lighter actions and lines. In one scene, a cleaning lady befriends a hairdresser at a train station pub in a moving and entertaining display of awkwardness and friendship by Anja Schneider and Katrin Wichmann. Božidar Kocevski’s impressive shift between characters is a highlight and had the entire theatre in stitches, making up for the play’s moments of disorientation.

Dec 3, 22, 20:00, Dec 29, 18:00 (with English surtitles) | Deutsches Theater, Mitte