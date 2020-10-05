Art editor: Exberliner Magazine

Exberliner (published by Iomauna Media GbmH) is looking for a part-time freelance art editor.

The job

The art editor is in charge of curating, writing and assigning interviews, news, reviews and previews for the art section of Exberliner's monthly print magazine, as well as for online. They will also have the opportunity to pitch editorial features (art-related or otherwise) for the magazine's front section.

The ideal candidate

- has experience as art editor or cultural journalist

- a degree in fine art, art history or cultural journalism

along with:

- great art comprehension skills, knowledge of terminology

- good general knowledge of contemporary art and the international/Berlin scenes

- good knowledge of Berlin's cultural centres, museums, galleries

- great communication/interpersonal skills

- organised/responsible/good time management

- no conflicts of interest

We will only accept applications from professional journalists with either significant experience in writing about art or an academic background in the field.

The company

Exberliner magazine was founded by three journalists in 2002. The English-language city magazine has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. Exberliner stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.

Please send your application to franzi@exberliner.com

We're looking forward to hearing from you!