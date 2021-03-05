× Expand imago images 114611888 From Saturday Covid-19 home testing kits will be available to buy in the shops. Photo: IMAGO / MiS

Monday, March 5

Vaccinations in 100 Berlin GPs

Covid-19 vaccinations are finally coming to Berlin’s family doctors after the Kassenärztliche Vereinigung (KV) confirmed the launch of a pilot project. Under the plans reported in the Tagesspiegel on Friday, chronically ill patients aged 18-64 will be able to get the jab from one of 100 GP surgeries from the end of the next week, though like much of the government’s Covid strategy it remains unclear how things will work. Mayor Michel Müller has already signalled that up to 500 GP surgeries could offer vaccines if the trial proves successful.

Covid-19 home tests on sale from Saturday

From this weekend Berliners will be able to get Covid-19 testing kits to use at home after the federal government gave retailers the green light. But instead of the free tests that were promised by health minister Jens Spahn, the public will have to shell out: Aldi will be selling packs of five antigen tests for €24.99 starting on Saturday, with demand expected to massively outstrip supply. Other chains such as Rossmann and DM plan to offer similar tests beginning next week.

Corona plan faces hefty criticism

Berlin will fully implement Germany’s national plan for reopening despite hefty criticism from city politicians. On Thursday Left Party leader in the Senat Carsten Schatz criticised the federal government’s five-step diagram as an “incidence-number salad” that nobody would understand (feel free to hang a copy on the fridge door). Meanwhile there were sharp words for federal health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) from his Berlin counterpart Dilek Kalayci (SPD) for his failure to implement free Covid tests. "Now the federal government is setting up a task force [to introduce the tests] because Mr Spahn can’t get to grips with it," Kalayci told RBB on Friday morning. Despite this the Senat agreed to adopt all of the national rules after meeting on Thursday night.

Culture is coming (soonish)

Berlin's museums are scrambling to reopen following Wednesday’s decision by the federal government to allow cultural institutions to welcome visitors once again. The city’s exhibition halls are permitted to open from Monday, March 8, but the government’s sudden decision means most are not yet ready. The Natural History Museum won’t open until March 12 at the earliest, with Museum Island planning to welcome visitors starting March 16. Similarly to last year, if you want to catch up on culture you will have to book a time slot for your chosen exhibition in advance.

Web-based Berlinale awards Golden Bear

With the red carpet and cheering crowds notably absent, the 71st Berlin International Film Festival awarded its top honour on Friday to Romanian film Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn. Director Radu Jude’s sex-filled satire was given the Golden Bear by the six-strong jury, with German films Ich bin dein Mensch and Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse also gaining honours. Due to coronavirus this year’s Berlinale has been held almost exclusively online.

FDP in cable car call

The Berlin FDP is never short of headline-grabbing ideas, and this week is no exception: a citywide cable car network intended to complement trains and buses. As reported by the Morgenpost on Friday, the liberal party is launching a motion that would introduce several ropeways linking up parts of the capital. "Urban cable cars are an innovative solution for creating new connections in big cities," FDP transport spokesman Henner Schmidt said on Friday. Let’s see how long this one lasts...

Zoo gets alpaca addition

A woolly welcome is in order: on Monday the population of Zoo Berlin gained one four-legged creature with the birth of an alpaca baby. As reported by B.Z., the fluffy female joins parents Jessy (16) and Quito (11) and brother Packo in their newly enlarged enclosure in the northern corner of the zoo grounds. Native to the Peruvian Andes, Alpacas can live for up to 25 years.

The Berlin rapper Fler was fined €10,000 and given a 10-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of a range of offences by a Tiergarten district court.

Wednesday, March 3

Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown

Germany’s leaders plan to extend the national lockdown until March 28, according to a draft document seen by several media outlets. National leaders are meeting today to discuss reopening some sectors of the economy in regions with relatively low infection rates. [Update: Get a full overview of the new rules here.]

Border controls remain

Germany will continue controls on the Czech and Austrian borders until at least March 17, authorities announced. Hard controls are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants prevalent in the region, meaning only German residents, truck drivers and cross-border workers are currently allowed to enter at those points.

AfD under state surveillance

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has placed the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) under surveillance, media reports say. Due to an ongoing legal dispute with the AfD, which launched a court case to prevent itself from formal investigation, the BfV refused to confirm or deny reports from outlets such as Der Spiegel, DPA and public broadcaster ARD. As DW reports, placing the AfD under official watch would allow the BfV more tools for surveillance, such as phone-taps.

Police take down “cocaine taxi” ring

Berlin police say they have taken down a so-called “coke taxi” ring after a series of raids found weapons, drugs and €47,000 in cash. As Berliner Zeitung reports, police searched 14 apartments throughout the city on Tuesday, making 14 arrests and seizing three suspected delivery vehicles. Police allege the network made more than 2,000 deliveries before being raided. “Today's operation against coke taxis shows how gangs are increasingly international and mobile,” a police spokesperson said.

Dwindling passenger numbers at BER

Passenger numbers at BER airport continue to decline due to the impacts of tightening quarantine measures and travel restrictions. In February, an average of 5,000 passengers flew per day, representing a 93 percent drop when compared to February 2020. “The comprehensive quarantine regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic brought flight operations to an almost complete standstill,” an airport spokesperson said.

Local rapper gets suspended sentence

The Berlin rapper Fler has been fined €10,000 and given a 10-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of a range of offences by a Tiergarten district court. Those offences included driving without a licence, attempted coercion and aiding and abetting prohibited communication from court proceedings. Aged 38, Fler is one of Berlin’s best-known rappers. He famously fell out with fellow local rapper Bushido, who also been having his own legal troubles. Throughout the trial, Fler clashed with journalists, and even stormed out of the courtroom after one encounter. Prosecutors had been pushing for a jail sentence.

Cinemas across Germany were lit up ahead of today's Berlinale opening to highlight the plight of the industry.

Monday, March 1

Müller demands revised vaccine rollout

Mayor Michael Müller has called on the federal government to urgently revise the Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy so that Berlin’s GP surgeries can also administer jabs. "Given the rising rate of infections we cannot lose any more time," Müller told the Tagesspiegel newspaper today. In a bid to boost the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in particular, Müller is seeking a change to the law which would allow people with medical conditions under the age of 65 to be given the vaccine directly by their family doctor. The suggestion comes after reports from across Germany of vials of the UK-made vaccine sitting unused due to public reticence.

Call for rapid tests to end measures

The head of Berlin’s senate chancellery Christian Gaebler has indicated that rapid Covid-19 testing could be used to end the lockdown more quickly. Until now, state and federal politicians had suggested that rules would only be relaxed when the seven-day incidence rate dropped below a certain level. "We will make the first steps in a range that is above 35," Gaebler said, referring to the case rate per 100,000 people which some are suggesting should be the minimum for reopening businesses and cultural institutions. Gaebler said rapid self-testing would make the likes of theatre visits and restaurant meals possible. German state leaders are to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel this Wednesday to agree on a plan for reopenings.

Kalayci in lockdown warning

Despite growing calls to begin loosening the Covid lockdown, Berlin’s health senator Dilek Kalayci has warned against "euphoric" demands to reopen the economy. In comments reported in the Morgenpost today the SPD politician said that "relaxations should be the exception," and argued that the upward trend in new infections effectively ruled out immediate changes to current rules. The comments come in contrast to calls by mayor Michel Müller and senate chancellor Christian Gaebler for the use of rapid Corona tests to expedite reopenings.

Hairdressers open doors

Berlin’s hairdressers opened their doors to customers today for the first time since December. Some salons opened just after midnight on Monday in order to meet pent-up demand for haircuts, with appointments at many places booked out for weeks ahead. According to the Berlin Hairdressers' Guild, customers should be prepared for higher prices since salons can only operate at 50–70 percent capacity because of distance and hygiene regulations. Salon customers are required to comply with revised measures, including wearing FFP2 or surgical face masks.

Theatre boss warns of lasting Corona damage

The director of the Volksbühne has warned of permanent damage to theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper on Sunday, Klaus Dörr said he expects many in the industry will be forced to give up their profession. "I fear that a fifth of theatre professionals will have to look for new work," he said. Dörr also questioned the benefit of keeping theatres closed. "There is still not a single proven case of infection that has happened in a theatre," he said. Politicians have yet to give a date for when playhouses will reopen, though Berlin culture senator Klaus Lederer has indicated that virus mutations may prevent a swift relaxation of the rules.

Low-key launch for Berlinale

Today marked the first day of the 2021 Berlinale without any of the red carpet glamour usually associated with the annual film festival. This year the competition is to be held without public audiences, with only juries entitled to view films on the big screen. To mark the occasion, 300 cinemas across Germany were lit up yesterday to highlight the current plight of the movie theatre industry. A second Berlin film festival dubbed “Summer Special” is planned for June 9–20, giving audiences a chance to see competition films in the cinema.