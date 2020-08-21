Daily Berlin news update: Friday, August 21

Covid infections in at least 37 schools, U-Bahn station Mohrenstraße gets new name (again), weekend to bring dramatic temperature drop

Since summer holidays ended a few weeks ago, at least 37 Berlin schools have reported cases of Covid-19. Hundreds of contacts of those infected are now in quarantine. To more accurately monitor infection numbers, schools are now supposed to submit a weekly report. As school senator Sandra Scheers (SPD) noted, the first report suggests that, so far, schools are not a hotspot – most infections were picked up from the outside. The situation will be closely monitored to make sure this doesn’t shift.

After plenty of back and forth, authorities have settled on a new name for Mohrenstraße U-Bahn station. Following a district council meeting on Thursday evening, the decision is now final: Anton-Wilhelm-Amo-Straße The name honours Anton Wilhelm Amo, who, in the 18th Century, was the first African scholar at a German University.

After several boiling-hot days, with temperatures reaching a high of 36 degrees, there’s a dramatic temperature drop coming. From tomorrow, Saturday, we’ll be back in the realm of 22 to 24 degrees, accompanied by rain showers, clouds and winds. This is news for anyone who has been feeling overwhelmed by the heat, but don’t expect lake-friendly weather.

×

Berlin SPD rejects criticism following Autobahn attack, traveller Covid tests overwhelm Gesundheitsämter

Following a suspected terror attack on Berlin’s A100 motorway on Tuesday night, the CDU and AfD voiced demands for increased anti-terror and safety measures in the city. The SPD rejected criticism that they haven’t done enough to ensure security. The SPD spokesman for domestic policy, Frank Zimmerman, stressed that potential terror suspects are already being deported and that, over the past two years, Berlin has significantly increased its anti-terror and preventative measures. CDU faction leader Burkard Dregger blamed the new anti-discriminatory policy enforced by SPD, Greens and Left for weakening security services.

As more travellers return to Berlin, the risk of the virus being brought back with them has increased. Travellers by plane or bus currently have to fill out a so-called Aussteigekarte, a card that provides contact details for returning tourists that is forwarded to the responsible health department. However, it seems that many of the more than 10,000 cards are currently sitting in storage – it isn’t possible to follow up on who exactly was tested. Berlin health councillor Detlef Wagner (CDU) has spoken out about this and says that, right now, passenger lists of flights and busses are significantly important to track. He hopes that there will soon be a more efficient and sustainable system. So do we!