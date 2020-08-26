Daily Berlin news update: Friday, August 28

Controversy around anti-Corona demo, left organises counter protest, private security to enforce masks on ODEG trains

Controversy continues over the planned demonstration against Corona safety measures on Saturday, August 29th. The ban on the demonstration announced earlier this week has now been overturned by Berlin’s Administrative Court, providing the demonstrators stick to social distancing requirements. A mask requirement is not one of the conditions for the demo going ahead. The decision, however, is not yet final. The State of Berlin plans to appeal to the Higher Administrative Court to reinstate the ban.

The Berlin “alliance against the right” are planning a counter demonstration on Saturday. From 9.30am, they will rally next to Brandenburger Tor at the memorial site for Sinti and Roma people murdered by the Nazis under the motto “No place for Nazis.” At 10am the anarchist party and art collective “The Mountain Party” will hold a second rally in support of the alliance at Friedrichstraße. At 12pm they will embark on a bicycle parade, also on Friedrichstraße.

The East German Railway Company (ODEG) has commissioned the private security firm Wisag to enforce mask compliance rules on its trains. This comes as a result of a low level of compliance, especially problematic during rush hour. They will have the power to remove travellers from trains who refuse to wear masks. ODEG operates a number of regional trains in the Berlin-Brandenburg area.

Headscarf ban for teachers overturned, social distancing rules for restaurants loosened

A ban on headscarves for teachers in Berlin schools has been overturned by the courts. The ban came as part of the Berlin Neutrality Act, which sought to remove religious iconography from schools. However it was deemed unconstitutional by the Federal Labour Court on the grounds that it discriminates on the basis of religion. A Muslim teacher, who was refused a job because she wore a head scarf, was compensated €5159. The Evangelical Church has welcomed the judgement.

Berlin cinemas are returning to not-quite-normal. Social distancing measures are still a requirement, but now cinemas are allowed to sell tickets for every second seat. This will make opening more financially viable, and as a result a number of theatres are opening up again. For example, fans of old-timey films will be happy to hear that Babylon Mitte will be starting its midnight silent films again from September 5th.