Daily Berlin news update: Friday, August 7

Police evict left-wing pub collective, fatal attack on Alexanderplatz, Health Senator Kalayci to step down

The occupants of a Neukölln pub at the centre of a long-running battle between left-wing anarchists, city authorities and property investors were evicted this morning. At 9.12 am bailiffs arrived with police and evicted the occupants of the Syndikat Kiezkneipe following chaotic and inflamed protests against the pub’s closure, lasting well into Thursday night. Several hundred Syndikat supporters gathered around the pub and were met by a huge police response involving around 700 officers, who made 40 arrests. Blockades were set up and numerous roads closed including large stretches of Hermannstraße as officers and leftist groups clashed. Syndikat sits in a building owned by Luxembourg-based investor Firman Properties, who terminated the pub’s tenancy almost two years ago. But the collective running the venue – which has been there for 33 years – refused to hand over the keys and has since been fighting against the closure with support from numerous activist groups. Further demonstrations in the area around the pub are taking place throughout Friday afternoon.

(Click here for a clip of clashed between demonstrators and police.)

One person has died and another is injured after a shooting and stabbing incident on Alexanderplatz on Thursday night. Paramedics were unable to save the victim, who died on the way to hospital following an altercation on the Mitte square. The DPA reported that the individual had been stabbed one or more times with a knife and that shots had been heard, though it was unclear whether live ammunition was fired. Police have already launched a murder investigation, though the background to the incident is not yet known.

Berlin’s Health Senator Dilek Kalayci is to step down when the current legislative period ends in 2021. The SPD politician, who has played a central role in coordinating the city’s response to COVID-19, is to leave both the Senat and Berlin’s House of Representatives after 20 years in city politics. Kalayci has yet to give a reason for her departure, but will continue in her role in implementing coronavirus policy for the remainder of this legislative session.

City bakes as temperatures soar, tourists return to Berlin

Berliners are preparing to head to pools and lakes en-masse this weekend as forecasters predict temperatures of up to 36 degrees on Saturday. The city’s public pools are all fully booked in the coming days as people snap up swimming slots to escape the baking heat. Meanwhile, lifeboat crews from the DLRG are preparing for a busy weekend as scores of people head to lakes and rivers, with drowning incidents expected to spike due to the increase in swimming. The German Weather Service predicts that the sunny weather on Friday and Saturday will give way to possible thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

After months of empty hostels and poorly-attended happy hours, tourists are slowly but surely starting to return to the city, according to marketing body Visit Berlin. "While in May we recorded declines [in visitor numbers] of more than 90 percent, our estimates put the current occupancy rate - measured in terms of hotel overnight stays - at between 30 and 35 percent compared to last year's level," spokesman Christian Tänzler told the Morgenpost. As expected, domestic tourists are making up the bulk of visitors to the capital, with 85 percent arriving from within Germany. Despite the growth, Tänzler says that visitor numbers are nowhere near sufficient for hoteliers and tourist-orientated businesses to cover their costs.

FDP call for Tegel extension, wild boar steals nudist’s laptop

The FDP have brought up their favourite topic once again: keeping Tegel airport open. The liberal party leader Sebastian Czaja claimed yesterday, that the pandemic was a reason to extend operations at the airport: "Berlin's economy, especially the tourism, hotel, catering and event industries, are dependent on visitors coming back quickly," Czaja told the DPA. "It is a fatal mistake to close Berlin's only functioning airport in such a situation," he added. Tegel Airport is set to shut on November 8 shortly after the opening of the new BER hub on October 31. The FDP have a history with this issue: in 2017 the party forced a city-wide referendum on keeping the West Berlin-era airport open, with 56 percent of voters supporting the motion.

There were confused scenes at Grunewald on Wednesday evening after a naked man was spotted chasing a family of wild boar who had run off with his laptop. The pigs grabbed the man’s bag containing the computer as he was relaxing in the nude bathing area by the Teufelssee lake. The naked owner – who has not been identified – gave chase into the surrounding woodland and was able to retrieve his items. Fellow bathers applauded the man as he returned with the laptop in triumph.