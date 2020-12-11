Berlin news update: Friday, December 11

× Expand Deutsche Post is due to deliver a record number of packages this Christmas as Berliners shop online. Photo: Maxim / Unsplash

Berlin set for tighter rules from December 20, Germany breaks Covid case record, hospitals demand immediate lockdown

Berlin is set to enter a three-week hard lockdown as soon as December 20, the city’s mayor Michael Müller has said. "Between 20 December and 10 January, we will have three weeks of massive restrictions which will bring incidences [of Corona] down," Müller told ZDF television today. The tighter restrictions will see schools closed and shopping "significantly" reduced, though Kitas are set to remain open. In a show of solidarity, it is expected that the whole country will follow states like Berlin, Saxony and Baden-Württemberg in planning new lockdowns. State leaders are expected to convene with Chancellor Angela Merkel this Sunday to agree a national strategy.

The proposed shutdown comes as Germany battles its biggest surge in Covid cases since the pandemic began, with 29,875 new infections and 598 deaths reported between Thursday and Friday. This is the most the country has ever recorded in a 24-hour period. Today Berlin reported 1002 new cases with 22 deaths, bringing the total number infections in the city to 77,212. 790 people have died in Berlin since the beginning of the pandemic.

City hospital chain Vivantes is calling for an immediate lockdown as clinics struggle to cope with surging Covid admissions. "We appeal to politicians and the public to drastically increase infection control with immediate effect," Vivantes manager Johannes Danckert said in a statement today. The state-owned hospital operator is seeing patient numbers far in excess of those experienced during the spring wave, with illness amongst medical staff compounding the problem. Danckert said it would take between 10 and 14 days for a harder lockdown to have a noticeable effect on patient demand.

33 flats raided in organised crime investigation, more Corona cash for students

Dozens of flats Berlin and Hamburg were raided by police on Thursday morning as part of investigations into organised crime. Officers searched a total of 33 properties in Charlottenburg, Mitte and the city of Hamburg with investigations centring on alleged drug trafficking and fraud carried out by the Spandau-based Abou Chaker family, who police believe have connections with a Wedding chapter of the Hells Angels. The latest case surrounding the criminal group relates to an elderly Berlin couple who were allegedly defrauded €3 million after the title deed to their Friedrichshain house was illegally transferred to a different name. Patriarch figure Arafat Abou-Chaker already faces charges of extortion, attempted aggravated robbery and actual bodily harm.

Berlin’s students are set to receive a total of €5 million in additional support during the Corona pandemic, the Senat announced today. A €3 million technology fund is planned that will help the city’s students and lecturers buy laptops, software and technical equipment for remote learning. Meanwhile €2 million will be made available to students in the form of Corona grants to help those struggling financially in the face of the pandemic. Applications for the aid can be made via the Studierendenwerk website starting January 4.

Post inundated as Berliners shop online, fresh bike protests to shut Autobahn

Deutsche Post is expected to deliver a record 400,000 parcels a day in Berlin and Brandenburg over the Christmas period as shoppers turn to the internet for their festive gifts. According to a Post spokesperson a total of 580,000 parcels will be processed daily at the firm’s two parcel centres serving the region. The firm says it can handle the demand, having hired 3000 seasonal staff to support its operations. Packages should be sent no later than December 19 to ensure delivery by Christmas, the spokesperson said.

Parts of Berlin’s A115 and A100 Autobahns are to be closed in both directions on Saturday due to renewed demonstrations by cyclists calling for climate action. The Avus stretch of the A115 between Kreuz Zehlendorf and Funkturm will close between 11am and 1pm for the Saturday protest, with the A100 between Britzer Damm and Tempelhofer Damm also shutting from 11am to 12pm. 350 demonstrators are expected to attend the two-wheeled protest, which has been organised by campaign group Changing Cities to mark the five-year anniversary of the Paris climate change agreement.