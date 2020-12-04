Berlin news update: Friday, December 4

× Expand Berlin is planning to vaccinate 20,000 people against Corona every day. Photo: National Cancer Institute / Unsplash

Lockdown extended to January 10, city to administer 20,000 Covid vaccinations daily, U-Bahn station shuts as U5 extension opens

Germany’s partial lockdown is to be extended until at least January 10, following an agreement between Angela Merkel and state leaders on Wednesday. Restaurants, museums, theatres and leisure facilities will now remain closed until well into the new year following the approval of Merkel's plan. "In principle, the situation will remain as it is now," the Chancellor said of the extension. Berlin’s mayor Michael Müller approved the decision, pointing to continued high case numbers in the city. "We still have a lot to do,” he said on Wednesday. Most of Germany is set to introduce relaxed rules over Christmas before tightening up again on January 1, though Berlin has gone its own way in maintaining the current, stricter restrictions throughout.

Vaccine centres across the city are set to deliver Covid-19 jabs to 20,000 Berliners every day, according to the city’s vaccination coordinator Albrecht Broemme. "The whole process of getting one person vaccinated should take one hour and ten minutes," said Broemme yesterday during a visit to one of the centres with Health Senator Dilek Kalayci. Once approved, vaccine doses from BioNTech and Pfizer will be taken to a secret location in Berlin to be stored in special cabinets cooled to minus 70 degrees. From there the injections will be sent to the vaccination centres, defrosted and administered. The city has already set aside €200 million for the vaccination programme, which for the Pfizer vaccine will involve two injections given three weeks apart.

After 97 years in operation, the U-Bahn station Französische Straße closed today following the opening of a new extension to the U5 line. Mayor Michel Müller opened the 2.2km-long stretch of railway, which completes the link between Brandenburger Tor and Alexanderplatz stations. The Französische Straße station, which served the U6, is no longer needed as it is located close to the new Unter den Linden station that serves both the U5 and U6. The station joins two more new stops on the line, Rotes Rathaus and Museumsinsel, though the latter is not set to open until summer 2021.

Self-employed left waiting for aid, squat eviction cost police over €1 million

Thousands of small businesses and freelancers who applied for Covid-19 financial support in November received initial payments this week, though the amounts were far less than the 75 percent of their income they were expecting. According to Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB), 86 percent of the 4620 applicants who registered for the aid received money this week, but these were only initial “down payments” of either €5000 or €10,000. Struggling firms and the self-employed will have to wait until January to be paid the full amount due.

The eviction of the Liebigstraße 34 squat in October cost Berlin police at least €1 million, according to a report in the Tagesspiegel today. A total of 2680 officers were deployed for the clearing of the house, including 1400 forces drafted in from other German states. The €1 million figure is likely to increase significantly since it only reflects the cost Berlin paid for looking after visiting officers. The total amount for the day’s operations – including costs borne by other states and the Berlin police’s own budget – is likely to be far bigger. The eviction of the house, which was the culmination of a long-running legal battle, concluded with much less disruption than police had expected.

92-year-old holocaust denier jailed, hotels turn rooms into student flats

A 92-year-old woman with numerous convictions for holocaust denial was again sentenced to prison by a Berlin court today. Ursula Haverbeck, a notorious right-wing extremist who was released from prison in Bielefeld just a month ago now faces another year behind bars following comments she made in a YouTube video denying mass murder in Auschwitz. The district court in Tiergarten convicted the elderly widow, who is originally from North Rhine-Westphalia, of Volksverhetzung or “incitement of the people”. When asked about the offending statements in court, Haverbeck repeated them.

Berlin’s hospitality businesses have developed a solution to the absence of tourism in the city: renting hotel rooms as student flats. Students in need of a place to live are turning to the likes of the Amstel House hostel in Moabit, which is offering 100 rooms to students for a rent of €325 a month, with residents promised a social experience including shared cooking facilities. At the other end of the market, Swedish chain Scandic Hotels has also opened up its four-star hotels on Potsdamer Platz and Kurfürstendamm to students, recently extending its offer by three months following strong demand for the €690 a month rooms.