Berlin news update: Friday, January 22

× Expand Kreuzberg's MyFest to be held on May 1 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Alex1011 / Creative Commons

Senat’s Kita strategy criticised, coronavirus memorial announced, council evacuated after Covid diagnosis

The Senat's decision to limit childcare provision to parents working in critical jobs from Monday has been criticised by Berlin’s parents association. "Limiting it to a list of system-relevant professions was not our preferred option," chair of Berliner Elternvertreter Corinna Balkow told the DPA on Thursday. The Senat has published an 28-page list outlining what it considers to be essential jobs – from plumbers to bankers – which entitle parents to continued childcare. Balkow said the system “limits the educational opportunities of children to their parents’ professions" and would not reduce crowding in Kitas.

The victims of the Covid-19 pandemic are to be remembered at a special memorial ceremony to be held in Berlin after Easter, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced today. Steinmeier wanted to "send a signal that we as a society mourn together, that we do not forget the dead and the suffering of the bereaved," his office said in a statement. More than 50,000 people have died in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic.

A Berlin councillor is facing a fine after receiving a positive coronavirus test result during a sitting of the Lichtenberg district assembly yesterday. Members of the livestreamed Bezirksverordnetenversammlung were seen evacuating the building after the Left Party member received a phone call during proceedings telling him of his positive result. The livestream was abruptly suspended. Lichtenberg’s district officials are now investigating whether the politician breached infection control laws stating that people waiting for a test result are required to stay at home.

Arson suspect released, Pankow votes for 30 km/h limit, Myfest and Karneval der Kulturen cancelled

A man accused of carrying out a series of right-wing extremist arson attacks in 2018 was released from custody today after the Berlin Regional Court ruled that prosecutors had failed to bring sufficient evidence against him. Sebastian T. was arrested shortly before Christmas on suspicion of setting on fire two cars belonging to left-wing politician Ferat Kocak and bookseller Heinz Ostermann in Neukölln two years ago. Now the man is unlikely to face trial after the judge ruled there was no “urgent suspicion” that he was involved in the offences. Thilo P, another man suspected of being involved, was released from custody in December after prosecutors failed to bring charges.

Councillors in Pankow have voted to introduce a blanket 30 km/h speed limit across the whole district, the local Green party announced yesterday. The limit – which gained support of the SPD and Left Party – is to apply to all roads except large thoroughfares like Prenzlauer Allee and Greifswalder Straße. The district said the decision will mean less noise and exhaust fumes in the area, but implementation will be complicated since many of the main roads in Pankow are the responsibility of the Senate Transport Administration which is thought to be against the proposal.

Kreuzberg has cancelled all major outdoor events this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the district authority announced today. The decision means the Myfest festival and the Karneval der Kulturen march, both usually held in May, will be called off for the second year running. The district said that large scale events could not be permitted until there was herd immunity in the population.