Berlin news update: Friday, January 29

× Expand Berlin's health senator was forced to clarify statements that a factory in the city would be able to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Mufid Majnun / Unsplash

Senate backtracks on vaccine production promise, schools and Kitas get self-testing kits

Covid-19 vaccines will not be manufactured in Berlin despite Senate suggestions yesterday that a factory in the city could begin production of the jab. Health senator Dilek Kalayci was forced to row back today after claiming that pharmaceutical firm Berlin-Chemie was “ready” to manufacture vaccines. The firm contradicted the claim last night, saying "Berlin is not suitable for the production of vaccines" in a statement. In a tweet today Kalayci said she was merely expressing a “wish” that the jabs could be made in the capital. The confusion comes in the midst of a row between Germany, the EU and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, which announced dramatic cuts to European supplies of its vaccine due to production problems. The UK-developed vaccine was today given approval for use in the EU.

Rapid self-administered Covid tests are to be rolled out in Berlin’s schools and Kitas in March, Health Senator Dilek Kalayci said yesterday. "Mass testing will be carried out several times a week,” Kalayci said, with schools, higher-education colleges and childcare facilities to receive the rapid swabs. The Senate has acquired eight million antigen tests since they became available in mid-October, and has so far deployed them in the health and social care sectors and emergency services.

Berlin unemployment rises, illegal Lichtenberg club shut down, BER Terminal 5 to close in February

Unemployment in Berlin increased by 0.5 percent to 10.6 per cent in January as the effects of the latest lockdowns became clear. A total of 212,498 people were registered as unemployed in the first month of 2021, up 10,110 on December’s figures. In the time since January 2020, the number of jobless in the capital has increased by a total of 52,616.

Police broke up another illegal party in Lichtenberg last night after finding 31 people gathered at what appeared to be an improvised club. Officers were called to a residential building on Herzbergstraße at around 12.30 am and discovered that two floors of the house had been converted into a small club. Police found "a bar and club area with a karaoke system," according to reports. Those gathered now face charges of breaking Berlin’s laws to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

BER Terminal 5 is to close on February 23 as Berlin’s airports operator fights to cut costs as Covid-19 continues to batter the aviation industry. Airport bosses say the closure of the former Schönefeld airport will be temporary, with the facility to be kept in an operational condition. But with full recovery in air passenger numbers some years off and BER’s Terminal 2 also mothballed, the low-cost Terminal 5 may never reopen. The cash-strapped airport authority hopes to save €25 million a year with the closure.

Tegel furniture sold in online auction, radio station criticised for Corona slogan

Tegel airport’s inventory is going under the hammer. To make space for future use, 141 items of furniture and equipment from the terminal are being auctioned including departure lounge seating from 1974 and display screens. Starting prices range from €20 for furniture to €11,200 for a Mercedes-Benz snowplough formerly used to clear runways and taxiways. Under Senate plans, the former airfield is to be used for housing, commercial and cultural developments. You can bid for items in the auction online.

A Berlin radio station came under fire yesterday for a campaign which included fake announcements about the end of the pandemic. 94,3 rs2 used the advertising slogan “Corona ist vorbei – mit rs2!“ (“Corona is over - with rs2”) for its satirical campaign, which included fake news reports that "The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus eradicated." But the joke backfired after Berlin local authorities began getting frenzied calls asking them to confirm the news. The broadcaster subsequently published a clarification.