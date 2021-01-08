Berlin news update: Friday, January 8

× Expand Berlin's schools will not reopen this Monday following an embarrassing U-turn by the city government. Photo: Richard Eisenmenger / Creative Commons

Senat in schools U-turn, fresh vaccines doses arrive in Berlin

Berlin abandoned plans to send children back to school this coming Monday following fierce criticism from all sides. In an embarrassing U-turn this afternoon, the Senat agreed that no classes will take place before January 25 given the city’s critical Covid-19 case rate. Under the original plans – which the Senat was strongly defending just hours ago – children preparing for external exams were to return to school next week, followed by 6–9 year olds on January 18. The plans drew significant opposition from both SPD and CDU politicians as well as parents and teachers, 30,000 of whom signed a petition calling for the openings to be postponed.

Berlin’s schools policy is part of a raft of new measures agreed this week to combat the city’s continued surge in coronavirus case numbers. You can read our summary of the latest restrictions in Berlin here.

A shipment of nearly 30,000 doses of the Biontech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Berlin today as the city scrambles to get its most vulnerable populations vaccinated. According to the Senat, Berlin has received 29,250 doses from the manufacturer – enough to vaccinate just under 15,000 people. The delivery, which was originally expected last week, includes another 19,500 doses for Brandenburg. By mid-February the capital is hoping to have received a total of 234,000 doses. This latest batch arrives as the EU struggles to ramp up its sluggish vaccination programme, though it got a boost on Wednesday when the European Medicines Agency gave the Moderna vaccine approval. 2,400 doses of the US-made jab are due to arrive in Berlin by January 12.

Reichstag security increased, pig virus nears Berlin, Spreepark ferris wheel dismantled

Security at key governmental buildings in Berlin has been upgraded this week in response to the storming of the United States Capitol by Donald Trump supporters on Wednesday. According to a police spokesman, the sites affected include the Reichstag building as well as American diplomatic facilities. In addition Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble has asked for a report on possible consequences of the violence in Washington for the German parliament, according to RBB. The scenes of a mob descending on the seat of American government this week recalled the attempted occupation of the Reichstag building in August by rioters opposed to coronavirus restrictions.

African swine fever has been detected on the outskirts of Berlin for the first time, it has emerged today. A dead wild boar found in the Potsdam district of Groß Glienicke earlier this week tested positive for the disease, which is fatal to pigs but not thought to be dangerous to humans. Brandenburg has struggled with an outbreak of the virus since its first detection in Germany in September 2020.

The iconic Spreepark ferris wheel is to be dismantled from today as part of plans to give the abandoned GDR-era theme park a new lease of life. The Treptow site, which has stood derelict since 2002, is now owned by state-run property company Grün Berlin, which has plans to transform it into a cultural venue featuring restaurants and artists' studios. As part of the renovations, the wheel is to be dismantled for checks before a planned reopening in 2024.