Daily Berlin news update: Friday, September 25

Thousands gather for Fridays demo, Senat considers alcohol ban

Around 10,000 demonstrators gathered at Brandenburger Tor today for the first major Fridays for Future climate demo since the Corona outbreak. This morning also saw two cycling demonstrations, including one from Extinction Rebellion, each with with around 4,000 participants. Cyclists rode to Brandenburger Tor, where demonstrators held a sit-in. Throughout the day, there was a performance from Cologne band AnnenMayKantereit and a speech from Germany’s FFF representative Luisa Neubauer.

As coronavirus cases rise in Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg and Neukölln, the Berlin Senate is considering a ban on alcohol to curtail the number of mass public gatherings. Mayor Michael Müller told ZDF-Morgenmagazin that the situation was urgent, as infections rise especially quickly among young people. Similar measures have been proposed and partly implemented in Munich and the rest of Bavaria, where alcohol may not be consumed in designated “hotspots” during the night.

× Expand Thousands gathered at Brandenburger Tor for Fridays for Future. Photo: FFF

Bode and Pergamon Museums to reopen, water and waste workers strike, Berlin series wins Emmy

The Bode Museum and Pergamon Museum will reopen with standard hours from October 3. Visitors are required to wear a mask and keep a 1.5-metre distance from others. The Pergamon includes three separate museums: the Collection of Classical Antiquities, the Museum of the Ancient Near East and the Museum of Islamic Art. Opening at the Bode Museum on October 3 is Heide Dobberkau’s exhibition of bronze animal sculptures and graphic art.

Berlin Wasserbetriebe employeers held a four-hour warning strike today. With the support of service workers union Verdi, employees are demanding 4.8-percent wage increase, which amounts to around €150 per month. This is the second stage of collective bargaining talks that are expected to resume in late October. Warning strikes for the Berliner Stadtreinigungsbetriebe, the organisation responsible for the city’s waste management, are also planned for Saturday and Monday, which means recycling centres will be closed this weekend. Monday will see a reduction in services while employees strike.

German actress and director Maria Schrader has won an Emmy for her work on Unorthodox, a Netflix miniseries that follows a young Jewish woman who flees to Berlin from her ultra-orthodox community in New York. Half filmed in Berlin, the series received a total of eight nominations at this year’s awards. “This is so unexpected,” Schrader said as she celebrated over live stream.